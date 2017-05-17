SOUNDBOKS 2
Back in the day, we dreamed about a speaker with a mission to gather people together, pump out the good times and let us all live in the moment for as long and hard as we wanted – anywhere we wanted.Learn More
BLOG
Dive into a world of experiences around the SOUNDBOKS. Meet our friends, partners and community that have been part of the SOUNDBOKS journey. We’ve had a lot of fun along the way and have compiled a series of videos to get you on board.Learn More
PROBOKS
Our second product in the SOUNDBOKS line is a simple, battery-powered multifunctional device, offering plug-n-play connectivity for your musical instrument and microphones while sending out stereo sound for up to 6x SOUNDBOKS.Learn More